A full time psychiatrist has been appointed to the CAMHS service in Enniscorthy.

The vacancy has been open for some time now with the position being filled with short term contracts.

The lack of full time mental health consultant in Enniscorthy has led to lengthy waiting lists for young people.

However Fianna Fail TD and spokesperson on mental health James Browne has welcomed the news of the full time psychiatrist who is due to take up the position next month.

