PUBLIC LIABILITY INSURANCE POLICIES DRIVING BUSINESSES TO THE BRINK

A public liability insurance policy of €42,000 per year in the leisure is unsustainable according to the proprietor of Leisure Max Wexford which employs over 40 people.

A group of business owners called Play And Activity Ireland are getting together to fight back at the exorbitant levels of insurance which will put people out of business and result in massive job losses.

The proprietor of Secret Valley Wildlife Park in Clonroche also says she is worried for the future of her business which she has worked hard to build up over the years.

High claims payouts are a real problem for minor issues such as scratches.

In one instance €18,000 was paid to a claimant for minor injuries.

Ann O Connor says it has to change.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email