FORMER REHAB CEO KERINS WINS SUPREME COURT APPEAL AGAINST PAC

Angela Kerins has won her Supreme Court appeal against the High Court’s dismissal of her legal action against the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee.

The former CEO of the Rehab Group sued PAC in relation to hearings she attended as part of an investigation in 2014 into money paid to the group.

She claimed the grilling she got amounted to a witch-hunt which led to her resignation and damaged her career.

The High Court ruled against her on the basis that anything said in an Oireachtas Committee is protected by parliamentary privilege.

However, the Supreme Court has ruled that the committee acted unlawfully in relation to Ms. Kerins by acting “significantly” outside its powers.

