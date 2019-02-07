RURAL ROADS IN WEXFORD GET BOOST FROM LOCAL IMPROVEMENT SCHEME

€10 million in funding has been announced for improving rural roads.

The Local Improvement Scheme covers back roads that help people to access their homes and farms.

Rural roads in Co Wexford are to receive funding boost to the tune of over €329,000.

Under new changes, a cap of €1,200 is being placed on the amount that any individual householder or landowner will be asked to contribute towards the cost of repairs.

The scheme was reintroduced in 2017, and Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring says it’s a lifeline for people in rural areas:

