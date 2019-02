The search is continuing this afternoon for missing Wexford man PJ Fanning.

The 34 old was last seen at around 11pm on Saturday

His car was located in the car park at Ferrycarrig on Monday afternoon but its believed it had been there for sometime.

Wexford Lifeboat are involved in the search and will conduct a low water search of the Slaney later this afternoon.

A number of locals are also involved along with the Garda sub aqua team.

