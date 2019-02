Nurses completed their second 24 hour strike at Wexford General Hospital and around the Country.

Up to 50,000 medical appointments nationwide were cancelled yesterday.

The HSE and nursing unions will meet later today to discuss the impact of the next strike tomorrow.

Meanwhile, psychiatric nurses are staging an overtime ban today in a row over pay and staff shortages.

Child and adolescent mental health services will be exempt from the industrial action.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email