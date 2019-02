Simon Harris is still the Health Minister after surviving a motion of no confidence in the Dáil.

The Minister won with a margin of five votes thanks to Fianna Fáil abstaining from the motion.

Sinn Féin say that was an act of political cowardice on the part of Micheál Martin’s party.

But Fine Gael Minister Regina Doherty said it was Sinn Féin who are being irresponsible.

