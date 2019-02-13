SOUTH EAST RADIO ENJOYS LISTENER INCREASE AFTER RECENT STUDY

More and more listeners are tuning in to South East Radio on a daily basis.

A new survey measuring the impact of advertising on radio indicates that 8 out of 10 adults listen to radio stations in Ireland daily.

The results of the radio listenership patterns comes as South East Radio gets ready to celebrate 30 years of broadcasting later this year.

The study shows Flahavans saw an almost 270% increase in sales of one of its products following a radio ad campaign last year.

Market Data Analyst Stephen Rust says it shows the power of radio.

