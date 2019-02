St Martins star Katie O’Connor says they’re going to enjoy playing in Croke Park when they play in the AIB All Ireland Club Camogie final this Sunday.

The Piercestown club will represent the county against Slaughtneil who are going for three in a row this weekend.

It’s the first time that the Wexford club will play in the final since Oulart The Ballagh were winners in 2015.

Katie says the wide open spaces of GAA headquarters will suit their play.

