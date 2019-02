The Taoiseach has given his support to the under-pressure Health Minister.

It’s been revealed Simon Harris was aware of a possible €400 million overrun in the cost of the National Children’s Hospital in August last year.

But Leo Varadkar wasn’t told about it until nearly 2 months later.

The Taoiseach has played down concerns about the impact of the rising costs on other major spending projects.

However Fianna Fail TD Sean Fleming thinks Minister Harris has to resign.

