How important is good customer service to you. Do you know a member of staff or a local shop or service who goes above and beyond for you. South East Radio’s Customer Excellence Awards will honor businesses, services and staff as voted for by you.

Join Alan Corcoran on South East Radio’s Morning Mix live from the Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy this Friday 8th February and we’ll tell you all about these unique awards.

Latest Local Live, we are South East Radio.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email