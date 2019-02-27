WEXFORD SPIEGELTENT HONOURED AT IMRO AWARDS

One of the mainstays of the music scene in the South East has been recognised by the IMRO awards this year.

The Wexford Spiegeltent Festival which runs in October was given the Small Music Festival of the Year award by IMRO this week.

The festival has seen the likes of the Boomtown Rats, Aslan and Tommy Tiernan take to the stage in recent years and has been one of the most anticipated events in Wexford every year since it’s inception in 2012.

Squeeze and Jools Holland are two acts already announced for this year’s edition.

