One former British soldier will face charges over the Bloody Sunday shootings in Derry.

Members of the 1st Battalion of the Parachute Regiment opened fire at a civil rights march in the city in 1972 killing 13 people.

A 14th person died later.

The North’s Public Prosecution Service has been looking at the case of 18 soldiers – one of whom has since died.

It’s also been announced two former members of the IRA will NOT face charges.

