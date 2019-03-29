AMERICAN LEARNING CENTRE FOR WEXFORD

Work is underway at the old County Hall in Wexford which will house a new American university learning centre here.

Georgia Southern University’s Centre for Irish Research and Teaching is the first third level institution in the United States to open a learning facility in Ireland.

The university , which has over 26,000 students has partnered with Wexford County Council to create a learning centre for students who will travel here from the United States.

The facility will feature classrooms and student apartments built in a section of the old County Hall on Spawell road

