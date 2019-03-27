ADVICE OFFERED TO BUSINESSES OVER PROPERTY VALUATION CHANGES

Business owners confused over updated property valuation figures will have the opportunity to get professional advice over the coming days.

Last week, many business owners received updated valuation certificates of their properties, the most recent valuation in ten years.

While the property values have changed, there appears to be widespread confusion over the rate of tax due

Enniscorthy & District Chamber of Commerce Development officer Jimmy Gahan says walk-in meetings have been set up to offer advice.

