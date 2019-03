Gardai have confirmed that a body has been found this morning in the Ferrycarrig area.

It follows an extensive search for missing Ballymurn man PJ Fanning who was last seen in the area on February 23rd.

Gardai released a statement confirming that the body recovered this morning is that of the missing man.

An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

