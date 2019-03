A team from Bree County Wexford has won this years National Macra na Feirme Debating title.

They beat a team from Donoughmore in County Cork to claim the title for the first time in thirty three years.

There is long tradition of Macra in Bree going back almost sixty years.

The team of four successfully opposed the motion that Macra na Feirme is as relevant today as it was in 1944.

