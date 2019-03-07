CHILDCARE STAFF WOULD GET BETTER PAY IN A SUPERMARKET – SURVEY

Childcare staff are being told they would be better paid if they worked in a supermarket, with no qualifications.

That’s according to a survey from Early Childhood Ireland on recruitment and retention in the sector.

65 per cent of respondents say they’re finding it difficult to retain staff, that’s an increase of 16 per cent on the 2017 survey.

Of those services that lost staff, almost two-thirds said the primary reason given was that working in the sector is not financially viable.

Director of Policy and Advocacy Frances Byrne says they’re really concerned about the future.

