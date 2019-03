Join Alan McGuire from 3pm this Thursday afternoon live at the Official Grand Opening day of Circle K on the M11 at Ballyellen, Gorey.

There’ll be lots of giveaways and fantastic offers. Our very own hurling star Lee Chin will cut the ribbon at 11am and don’t miss 10c off per litre of fuel from 7am to 7pm plus a half price deli menu.

Circle K M11, Gorey – located between junction 21 & 22 – Your new destination for convenience and fuel!

See Circle K’s facebook page for full details.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email