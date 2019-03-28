COMMUNITY ENHANCEMENT PROGRAMME FUNDS TO TACKLE DISADVANTAGED AREAS

€150,000 is coming to County Wexford under the 2019 Community Enhancement Programme.

The money will go towards improving facilities in disadvantaged areas which could include improvement to parks and common areas, CCTV cameras and energy efficient projects.

The CEP Programme was launched for the first time last year and is administered by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Applications in Wexford should be made to the Local Community Development Committee.

The news has been welcomed by Wexford Fine Gael minister Michael D’Arcy who said the programme was a “great success last year and I am delighted that Wexford will benefit from it again this week.”

