CONFERENCE TO ADDRESS SEXUAL VIOLENCE AND HARASSMENT IN THIRD LEVEL INSTITUTIONS

The issue of sexual violence and harassment in third level institutions will be the subject of a conference in Dublin later today.

The ‘It Stops Now’ event will aim to put an end to the violence at universities and colleges.

A recent survey found a quarter of Irish women have experienced unwanted groping in college, with 30 percent being sexually harassed or intimidated.

Higher Education Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor says one of the suggestions in an upcoming report will be for institutions to hold consent workshops.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email