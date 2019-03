4 in 10 people mistakenly believe they won’t be charged interest on their credit card bills if they pay their minimum monthly balance.

A new survey from the Irish League of Credit Unions has found that three quarters of people feel card companies aren’t doing enough to explain their rates.

Over half of Irish people use credit cards to pay for goods every month.

Paul Bailey from the ILCU warns that credit card bills could be recorded on the Central Credits Register.

