€40 MILLION ECONOMIC STRATEGY TO BENEFIT ALL MAJOR AREAS IN COUNTY WEXFORD

A new €40 million economic strategy is being described as a gamechanger for County Wexford.

Its part of the revised plan of economic development for the county from 2019 to 2024.

It includes the 10 acre Trinity Wharf complex in Wexford, completion of the Business Park in Enniscorthy, a new Innovation quadrant for New Ross as well as an Innovation Campus for Gorey and a Marine Institute for Kilmore Quay.

Wexford County Council’s Economic Strategic Policy Committee backed the plan at its meeting yesterday.

