ENNISCORTHY AIR POLLUTION LEVELS 10 TIMES EU STANDARDS

Air pollution in Enniscorthy is almost ten times the EU safety levels.

In the first two months of this year, levels in the town were measured at 200 while the EU standard is 25.

Recent EPA surveys have shown that in certain Irish towns, like Enniscorthy and Gorey, air quality could be at the same levels as Beijing, Bombay, and other major third world capital cities.

Speaking on Morning Mix Prof Pat Goodman from the School of Environmental Physics at DIT says the government need to implement a smoky coal ban nationally as a matter of urgency.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email