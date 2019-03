A Galway Parish says record numbers attended its drive thru ashes service this morning.

St. Patrick’s Church in Glenamaddy has held the unique service each Ash Wednesday since 2017.

Parishioners were able drive their car, bike, truck or tractor into the church grounds to get their ashes from the priest or volunteer.

Mass will be held at Glenamaddy church this evening for those who wish to get their ashes in the more traditional way.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email