Land prices in Co Wexford increased by 3% last year.

That’s according to the Irish Farmers Journal Land Market report published today.

The average price per acre increased from €10,970 in 2017 to €11,266 last year.

However the amount of land coming on the market in County Wexford continued to fall.

There was a further 18% drop last year after almost halving the year before.

Farmers continue to be the main driver of land prices accounting for 74% of purchases in 2018.

