GOREY CHILDREN WORST HIT BY CURRENT HOUSING CRISIS IN THE TOWN

Children and families are one of the worst groups hit by the housing crisis in Gorey.

That’s according to People Before Profit party member Cinnamon Blackmore who says an increase in rents, vacant properties and a housing list of over 1,000 mean that Gorey is at crisis point.

She says that not being able to find a home means many children are living in unsuitable accommodation.

Cinnamon Blackmore says that finding private and social housing in Gorey is proving impossible.

A special meeting will be held in The Coach House tomorrow evening called know your housing rights.

