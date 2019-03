Hearing Awareness Week is back and to celebrate its 12th year, Hidden Hearing is running a free health screening event in Talbot Hotel, Wexford this Thursday 28th March, between 10am and 4pm.

There will be free hearing screenings & earwax removals, free blood pressure & blood glucose checks and also free foot checks.

To register for this free event call 1850 80 40 50 or visit Hidden Hearing.ie/Hearing Awareness

