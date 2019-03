More lives will be saved next year by the introduction of the HPV vaccine for boys.

That’s according to the Irish Cancer Society which is marking International HPV Awareness Day.

Last year two out of three girls availed of the vaccine when it was offered to them in school, that’s over 21 thousand pupils.

As a result, 126 of those girls will be spared a cancer diagnosis while 42 of their lives will be saved.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email