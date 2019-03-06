HSE ENCOURAGING PEOPLE TO KICK THE HABIT ON NATIONAL NO SMOKING DAY

6 in 10 smokers who tried to quit last year say they did it because of health concerns.

The HSE is encouraging people to try kick the habit on National No Smoking Day.

It says that quitting starts to reduce your risk of a heart attack – and after one year, the risk of a heart attack is cut in half.

The HSE’s Dr. Paul Kavanagh says supports are in place for those who want to quit.

Meanwhile, the Irish Heart Foundation say the positive impacts of quitting smoking are instant.

Chris Macey – Head of Advocacy at the organisation – says the benefits are noticeable straight away.

