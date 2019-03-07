IDA CALLED ON TO EXPLAIN LACK OF INVESTMENT AND VISITS TO WEXFORD LAST YEAR

There’s calls on the IDA to provide reasons as to why Wexford has been ignored when it comes to investment.

The IDA made 607 visits around the country last year to business sites but only 3 of these were to County Wexford.

Repeated requests from South East Radio for an explanation for the lack of visits have been turned down by the company.

Wexford Fianna Fail TD James Browne said he will raise the issue in the Dail in the coming days.

Deputy Browne also said the IDA is failing in it’s commitment to the county.

