The government’s abandoned plans to accommodate asylum seekers at a hotel in Rooskey, Co. Leitrim.

The Shannon Key West Hotel had been earmarked as an accommodation centre for 80 people.

However, the Department of Justice has confirmed that following legal advice, the plans have now been dropped.

It’s because of difficulties over the lease agreement between the company renting the hotel – who wanted to turn it into a tourist spot – and the owners.

