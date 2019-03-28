LONG DELAYED SERVICE STATION FINALLY OPENS AFTER 4 YEARS

A new service station at Ballyellen in Gorey opens today after a four year delay.

The Circle K run service station on the M11 will be the largest station belonging to the brand in Europe.

The site had been at the centre of controversy after building work finished four years ago as it which had been left idle until now at an estimated cost of €20,000 a month in security patrol.

Local Fianna Fail councillor Malcolm Byrne says the delay was frustrating but welcomes the official opening today.

