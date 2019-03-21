MAN DIES FOLLOWING AN ACCIDENT ON IRISH FERRIES SHIP IN ROSSLARE

A man in his twenties is reported to have died following an accident on aboard a ferry in Rosslare this morning.

The man was a crew member on the Irish Ferries Isle of Inishmore passenger ship.

The ferry’s scheduled sailing to Pembroke this morning has been cancelled as investigations into the cause of his death are underway.

The ship is expected to sail to Pembroke this evening at 8:45pm.

It follows the news that groups hoping to ensure that Brexit goes through while protecting British fishing is organizing a blockade of the Pembroke Dock Ferry Terminal.

Two Pembrokeshire groups, Protest for Fishing Rights and Pembrokeshire for Brexit have come together to organise the Saturday, March 23, protest.

