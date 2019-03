Theresa May will look to try to convince European leaders to let her delay Brexit later today.

The British Prime Minister is heading to Brussels for a summit, where she needs to win the backing of every remaining EU state for her 3-month postponement.

Meanwhile in Britain, some politicians have reacted angrily to her criticism of MPs in a speech last night.

The UK Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, says voters want them to agree a way forward.

