MORE INVESTMENT NEEDED TO TACKLE DISADVANTAGE IN THE COUNTY – COUNCIL

Tackling disadvantage in Wexford will need further investment and resources if it is to have a serious impact across the county.

That was the view of some Wexford County councilors who Social Inclusion and Community Activation programme funding of 1.7 million euro, which they say is not enough to transform the lives of people livning in disadvantaged areas of Wexford.

There are 27 areas in the county are recognised as ‘very disadvantaged ‘ while Wexford rates 4th worst overall in the country.

Brian Kehoe CEO of Wexford Local Development says while the annual €1.7 million funding is welcome, more is needed.

The funding was granted to Wexford last year to tackle poverty and disadvantage in communities and among individuals based on a number of factors.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email