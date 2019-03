25,000 lives could be saved by new EU Commission rules to make vehicles safer.

All new cars are to be fitted with devices to automatically make them keep to the speed limit.

Intelligent speed assistance, lane keeping technology and advanced emergency braking are to become mandatory by 2022.

It’s hoped the measures could help to avoid 140,000 serious injuries by 2038.

Science journalist Sean Duke says many new cars already have some of the safety systems.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email