NO BORDER CHECKS ON GOODS TO NORTHERN IRELAND UNDER NEW MEASURE

The British government won’t introduce any border checks on goods between Ireland and Northern Ireland if there’s a no deal Brexit.

It says the measure would be temporary while a more long-term solution is found.

87% of all products entering the UK would face zero tariffs but levies would be kept to protect industries such as agriculture.

Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee says it’s not what the Irish government wants to see.

She says it’s a lose-lose scenario for everyone involved.

