Theresa May has conceded there still isn’t support for the Brexit deal in the House of Commons.

The British Prime Minister has been addressing MPs in the last hour.

She says the British government may NOT bring forward a vote on the withdrawal agreement this week as it doesn’t have enough backing.

Theresa May also said she’s not a fan of the plan for indicative votes on the way forward and won’t stick by them

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email