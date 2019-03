There are no savings to be made that will significantly reduce the cost of the new National Children’s Hospital.

That’s according to the incoming Chairperson of the board responsible for delivering the project.

The hospital – which was supposed to cost €650 million – is now estimated to cost 1.7 billion.

Fred Barry has told the Oireachtas Health Committee that the scope of the project was underestimated in the early stages.

