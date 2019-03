A pilot in his thirties has had a lucky escape when his light aircraft crashed into a field near Waterford Airport

The accident occurred around lunchtime today and the aircraft overturned in the air before it crashed in a field at Ballygarran on the approach to the Airport.

The pilot is reportedly a trainee and was undertaking a routine practice run at the time

He has been brought to University Hospital Waterford with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

