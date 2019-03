The Police Ombudsman in the North is to investigate the actions of the first officers to attend a fatal crush in Co. Tyrone.

Three teenagers lost their lives in the tragedy at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown.

The first officers to attend waited for police support following an initial assessment of the scene.

The Chief Constable has decided that an independent review of the initial police response is needed to fully establish the facts.

