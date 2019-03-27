POPE FRANCIS CRITICISED FOR APPEARING TO PULL AWAY FROM WORSHIPERS

A video of Pope Francis pulling his hands away as people make attempts to kiss the papal ring has gone viral online.

The video is from a visit the Pope took to the Holy House in Loreto, Italy, yesterday.

It shows the pontiff pulling away his hands as people bend down to kiss his ring.

Kissing the papal ring is traditionally seen as a sign of respect for the office.

Pope Francis has been criticised repeatedly by conservative Catholics, who accuse him of straying too far from traditional church doctrine.

However, one interpretation of the Pope’s actions states that he was simply trying to hurry the queue of people and make sure everyone was accommodated.

