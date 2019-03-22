South East Radio Customer Excellence Awards Shortlist

Congratulations to the businesses across County Wexford who have been shortlisted for this years South East Radio Customer Excellence Awards, supported by the Local Enterprise Office. The winner in each category will be announced at our Awards Ceremony – a Black Tie Gala Ball on Friday, April 5th at the Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy. Tickets for this event are now on sale priced at €70 per ticket (Inclusive of Vat), with drinks reception, a four-course meal, entertainment and the awards ceremony. Tickets are available by contacting reception at South East Radio on 053 9145200.

Our panel of judges comprises of JP Kennedy, Chairman of Retail Excellence and Managing Director of TileStyle, Fiona Gratzer CEO of Unislim, Dr. Gerald Kean BCL, Managing Director of Keans Solicitors, Noelle O’ Connor, MD of Tan Organic and James C Wyse BBS FCA, Managing Director of Sixty Plus Finance.

Pharmacy of the Year

Grants Pharmacy McCauley Chemist, Enniscorthy Faythe Pharmacy Dermot Kavanagh Pharmacy First Choice Pharmacy

Nail Technician of the Year

Samantha Shortt – Beautique Hannah Quinn – Zen Beauty Bar Helina Saluveer – Beauty with Grace Stephanie Tyler – Nailbou Niamh Murphy – Niamh’s Nails and Beauty

Barbers of the Year

The Urban Barbers Cut and Shave Barbers Samis Hair Parlour Goodfellas Turkish Barbers The Cutthroat Club Barbers Shop Halford’s Hair Studio

Shoes & Accessories Retailer of the Year

J’Adore Shoe Boutique Shu 4 U, Gorey Shoe Style International Hanrahan’s Shoe Shop

Menswear Store of the Year

Fitzgerald Menswear Hore’s Stores Ltd Charles Pierce Menswear Jack Dunne Menswear Revolution

Butchers of the Year

M&M Meats The Saucy Butchers Wickhams Butchers Boyle’s Butchers The Butcher’s Block

Off Licence of the Year

Pettitt’s St. Aidan’s SuperValu Pettitt’s SuperValu, Enniscorthy Corcoran’s Off licence Reid’s Off licence Pettitt’s SuperValu, Gorey

Bakery of the Year

Stafford’s Bakery Bake House Kelly’s Bakery Jenny’s Cupcakes Cooney’s Bakery

Garden Centre of the Year

Kilcannon Garden Centre Beechdale Garden Centre Drinagh Garden Centre Wallaces Garden Centre, Wellingtonbridge

Travel Agent of the Year

O’ Leary Travel Agents, Wexford Mackin Travel, Wexford and Enniscorthy O’ Donohoe Travel Gorey O’ Leary Travel Agents, Enniscorthy

Veterinary Clinic of the Year

Moyne Veterinary Clinic O’Shea Bramley & Breen Veterinary Hospital Vaughan Veterinary Hospital

Takeaway of the Year

The Little Saltee Takeaway Maloccas Fine Food Cafolla’s Takeaway Sharky’s Takeaway Frying Irishman Tim’s Chipper

Sports Store of the Year

JD Sports Pro Shop, Wexford Golf Club My Sport Hore’s Store

Giftware Store of the Year

Kavanagh Giftware Brooks Gifts Barkers Wexford Westgate Design

Tyre Company of the Year

Adamstown Tyres Paddy O Grady Mobile Tyre Services Tyre JCE Tyres Ltd. John Bass Tyres

Tiles & Bathroom Store of the Year

Right Price Tiles Tile Store and More Halo Tiles & Bathrooms Gorey Tiles

Home Furnishing Store of the Year

Conran Interiors Colman Doyle Homestore Hughie Doyle Furniture Micheal Murphy Home Furnishings

Building and DIY Store of the Year

Dermot Kehoe Supply And Diy Wallace’s Homevalue Smyth’s Homevalue Liam Brennan Hardware Bolger Brothers Homevalue

Security / Fire Safety Company of the Year

Larry Browne Fire Protection Crimewatch Fire and Security Visa Connex Security Guardian Fire And Safety

Electrical Store of the Year

Joyces of Wexford Dominic Smith Expert Electrical Gus Byrne Electrical Redmond Electric

Hardware Store of the Year

Wallaces Homevalue, Wellingtonbridge Liam Brennan Hardware Dermot Kehoe Supply & DIY C&D Home Providers

Jewellers of the Year

John Rattigan Walter Bourke & Son Brooks Jewellers Whitmore Jewellers Martin’s Jewellers

Florist of the Year

Lily Bloom Florist Slaney Flowers Helena’s Florist Rosaleen’s Flowers Wallflower

Health Store of the Year

Natural Health Store Evolv Health and Wellbeing Store Only Natural

Entertainment Complex of the Year

Leisuremax ARC Cinema International Outdoor Adventure Centre (IOAC) Playzone Movies @ Gorey

Dental Practice of the Year

Smiles Dental, Enniscorthy Quirke Dental Surgeons Wexford Dental Centre Dillon Dental Smiles Dental, Wexford Redmond Square Dental

Nursing Home of the Year

Lawson House Nursing Home Knockeen Nursing Home Castle Gardens Nursing Home Wygram Nursing Home Cherrygrove Nursing Home Valentia Nursing Home

Car Sales Executive of the Year

David Manley – Bolands Wexford Volvo Carl Ferrick – Bolands Wexford Hyundai Margo Doyle – Slaney View Honda Garage, Wexford Brendan Doyle – Hugh Boggan Motors, Wexford

Motor Dealership of the Year

Doyles Garage Trinity Motors Hugh Boggan Motors Donohoe Skoda Boland Mercedes Wexford

Motor Service Department of the Year

J Donohoe BMW Hugh Boggan Motors Audi Wexford Wexford Volkswagen

Auctioneering firm of the Year

Kehoe & Associates Auctioneers Sherry Fitzgerald O’ Leary Kinsella Sherry Fitzgerald Haythornthwaite Sherry Fitzgerald Radford Quinn Property

Architect of the Year

Joe Fallon Architectural Design Dermot Troy Architecture Fergus Flanagan Architects

Insurance Broker of the Year

Stuart Insurances (South East) Ltd. Wexford Insurance Sheridan Insurances Limited Wright Insurance Brokers

Legal Firm of the Year

MT Wilson Solicitors Frizelle, O’ Leary & Co Solicitors, John A. Sinnott & Co. O’ Doherty Warren Solicitors Macarten O’ Gorman

Photographer of the Year

Paula Malone Carty Photography Ger Hore Photography John Holden, Wild about Ireland Nicola Reddy Photography

Videographer of the Year

Waters Videography Noel O Neill Video Services Lens Videos Declan Colfer Videographer Shane O Connor Videographer

Accountancy Firm of the Year

Baker Tilly Accountants Sheil Kinnear Chartered Accountants RDA Accountants

Fitness Facility of the Year

Bodyblox Fitness Talbot Fitness Wexford Total Fitness Systems Jump Fitness Wexford Fierce Fitness – Tracey Morris PT Club Whitford Wexford

Kitchen Supplier of the Year

Karl Cullen Fitted Furniture Kerlogue Kitchen Centre O’ Leary Design MD Kitchens Mooney Kitchens Darren Langrell Furniture

Oil Company of the Year

Glen Fuels Bates Oil Oil Newline Oil Campus Oil

Creche of the Year

Bright Start Crèche Rainbow Childcare Murrintown Community Childcare Little Treasures Crèche Junglebox Childcare Centre

Optician of the Year

Jennings Opticians Vision Care Opticians Brendan Foley Optician Martin Crowe Opticians Byrnes Opticians

Hair Stylist of the Year

Donna Smith – Inspire Hairdressing Maeve Halford – Halfords Hair Salon Joyce Breen – Glamourize Hair Design David Greene – Salon Diva Natasha Newe – Newe U Hair Design

Hair Salon of the Year

Black Amber Hair Salon Saints Colour Specialist & Beauty Lloyds Hair H2O Creative Hair Streetz Ahead Hair Salon Salon Diva Blondies Hair and Beauty Certified Organic Salon

Beautician of the Year

Grace O’ Rourke – Beauty with Grace Denise Bennett White – Denises Beauty Clinic Lyndsey Doyle – Lynden Beauty

Beauty Salon of the Year

Finishing Touches Diva Nail and Beauty Beauty with Grace Tranquillity Spa, Clayton Whites Hotel Denises Beauty Clinic

Boutique of the Year

La Crème Boutique Essée Boutique Fifth Avenue Lulu’s Boutique Liz Collins Boutique Ottiva Boutique

Grocery / Convenience Store of the Year

Greene’s Daybreak Clonroche Newline Stores, Clonard Cullens Gala, Adamstown

Supermarket of the Year

O’ Reilly’s Supervalu , Bunclody Pettitt’s Supervalu, Gorey Wallaces Supervalu, Wellingtonbridge Pettitt’s St. Aidan’s Supervalu Centra, Campile

