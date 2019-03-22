South East Radio Customer Excellence Awards Shortlist

Congratulations to the businesses across County Wexford who have been shortlisted for this years South East Radio Customer Excellence Awards, supported by the Local Enterprise Office. The winner in each category will be announced at our Awards Ceremony – a Black Tie Gala Ball on Friday, April 5th at the Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy. Tickets for this event are now on sale priced at €70 per ticket (Inclusive of Vat), with drinks reception, a four-course meal, entertainment and the awards ceremony. Tickets are available by contacting reception at South East Radio on 053 9145200.
Our panel of judges comprises of JP Kennedy, Chairman of Retail Excellence and Managing Director of TileStyle, Fiona Gratzer CEO of Unislim, Dr. Gerald Kean BCL, Managing Director of Keans Solicitors, Noelle O’ Connor, MD of Tan Organic and James C Wyse BBS FCA, Managing Director of Sixty Plus Finance.
Pharmacy of the Year
- Grants Pharmacy
- McCauley Chemist, Enniscorthy
- Faythe Pharmacy
- Dermot Kavanagh Pharmacy
- First Choice Pharmacy
Nail Technician of the Year
- Samantha Shortt – Beautique
- Hannah Quinn – Zen Beauty Bar
- Helina Saluveer – Beauty with Grace
- Stephanie Tyler – Nailbou
- Niamh Murphy – Niamh’s Nails and Beauty
Barbers of the Year
- The Urban Barbers
- Cut and Shave Barbers
- Samis Hair Parlour
- Goodfellas Turkish Barbers
- The Cutthroat Club Barbers Shop
- Halford’s Hair Studio
Shoes & Accessories Retailer of the Year
- J’Adore Shoe Boutique
- Shu 4 U, Gorey
- Shoe Style International
- Hanrahan’s Shoe Shop
Menswear Store of the Year
- Fitzgerald Menswear
- Hore’s Stores Ltd
- Charles Pierce Menswear
- Jack Dunne Menswear
- Revolution
Butchers of the Year
- M&M Meats
- The Saucy Butchers
- Wickhams Butchers
- Boyle’s Butchers
- The Butcher’s Block
Off Licence of the Year
- Pettitt’s St. Aidan’s SuperValu
- Pettitt’s SuperValu, Enniscorthy
- Corcoran’s Off licence
- Reid’s Off licence
- Pettitt’s SuperValu, Gorey
Bakery of the Year
- Stafford’s Bakery
- Bake House
- Kelly’s Bakery
- Jenny’s Cupcakes
- Cooney’s Bakery
Garden Centre of the Year
- Kilcannon Garden Centre
- Beechdale Garden Centre
- Drinagh Garden Centre
- Wallaces Garden Centre, Wellingtonbridge
Travel Agent of the Year
- O’ Leary Travel Agents, Wexford
- Mackin Travel, Wexford and Enniscorthy
- O’ Donohoe Travel Gorey
- O’ Leary Travel Agents, Enniscorthy
Veterinary Clinic of the Year
- Moyne Veterinary Clinic
- O’Shea Bramley & Breen Veterinary Hospital
- Vaughan Veterinary Hospital
Takeaway of the Year
- The Little Saltee Takeaway
- Maloccas Fine Food
- Cafolla’s Takeaway
- Sharky’s Takeaway
- Frying Irishman
- Tim’s Chipper
Sports Store of the Year
- JD Sports
- Pro Shop, Wexford Golf Club
- My Sport
- Hore’s Store
Giftware Store of the Year
- Kavanagh Giftware
- Brooks Gifts
- Barkers Wexford
- Westgate Design
Tyre Company of the Year
- Adamstown Tyres
- Paddy O Grady Mobile Tyre Services
- Tyre
- JCE Tyres Ltd.
- John Bass Tyres
Tiles & Bathroom Store of the Year
- Right Price Tiles
- Tile Store and More
- Halo Tiles & Bathrooms
- Gorey Tiles
Home Furnishing Store of the Year
- Conran Interiors
- Colman Doyle Homestore
- Hughie Doyle Furniture
- Micheal Murphy Home Furnishings
Building and DIY Store of the Year
- Dermot Kehoe Supply And Diy
- Wallace’s Homevalue
- Smyth’s Homevalue
- Liam Brennan Hardware
- Bolger Brothers Homevalue
Security / Fire Safety Company of the Year
- Larry Browne Fire Protection
- Crimewatch Fire and Security
- Visa Connex Security
- Guardian Fire And Safety
Electrical Store of the Year
- Joyces of Wexford
- Dominic Smith Expert Electrical
- Gus Byrne Electrical
- Redmond Electric
Hardware Store of the Year
- Wallaces Homevalue, Wellingtonbridge
- Liam Brennan Hardware
- Dermot Kehoe Supply & DIY
- C&D Home Providers
Jewellers of the Year
- John Rattigan
- Walter Bourke & Son
- Brooks Jewellers
- Whitmore Jewellers
- Martin’s Jewellers
Florist of the Year
- Lily Bloom Florist
- Slaney Flowers
- Helena’s Florist
- Rosaleen’s Flowers
- Wallflower
Health Store of the Year
- Natural Health Store
- Evolv Health and Wellbeing Store
- Only Natural
Entertainment Complex of the Year
- Leisuremax
- ARC Cinema
- International Outdoor Adventure Centre (IOAC)
- Playzone
- Movies @ Gorey
Dental Practice of the Year
- Smiles Dental, Enniscorthy
- Quirke Dental Surgeons
- Wexford Dental Centre
- Dillon Dental
- Smiles Dental, Wexford
- Redmond Square Dental
Nursing Home of the Year
- Lawson House Nursing Home
- Knockeen Nursing Home
- Castle Gardens Nursing Home
- Wygram Nursing Home
- Cherrygrove Nursing Home
- Valentia Nursing Home
Car Sales Executive of the Year
- David Manley – Bolands Wexford Volvo
- Carl Ferrick – Bolands Wexford Hyundai
- Margo Doyle – Slaney View Honda Garage, Wexford
- Brendan Doyle – Hugh Boggan Motors, Wexford
Motor Dealership of the Year
- Doyles Garage
- Trinity Motors
- Hugh Boggan Motors
- Donohoe Skoda
- Boland Mercedes Wexford
Motor Service Department of the Year
- J Donohoe BMW
- Hugh Boggan Motors
- Audi Wexford
- Wexford Volkswagen
Auctioneering firm of the Year
- Kehoe & Associates Auctioneers
- Sherry Fitzgerald O’ Leary Kinsella
- Sherry Fitzgerald Haythornthwaite
- Sherry Fitzgerald Radford
- Quinn Property
Architect of the Year
- Joe Fallon Architectural Design
- Dermot Troy Architecture
- Fergus Flanagan Architects
Insurance Broker of the Year
- Stuart Insurances (South East) Ltd.
- Wexford Insurance
- Sheridan Insurances Limited
- Wright Insurance Brokers
Legal Firm of the Year
- MT Wilson Solicitors
- Frizelle, O’ Leary & Co Solicitors,
- John A. Sinnott & Co.
- O’ Doherty Warren Solicitors
- Macarten O’ Gorman
Photographer of the Year
- Paula Malone Carty Photography
- Ger Hore Photography
- John Holden, Wild about Ireland
- Nicola Reddy Photography
Videographer of the Year
- Waters Videography
- Noel O Neill Video Services
- Lens Videos
- Declan Colfer Videographer
- Shane O Connor Videographer
Accountancy Firm of the Year
- Baker Tilly Accountants
- Sheil Kinnear Chartered Accountants
- RDA Accountants
Fitness Facility of the Year
- Bodyblox Fitness
- Talbot Fitness Wexford
- Total Fitness Systems
- Jump Fitness Wexford
- Fierce Fitness – Tracey Morris PT
- Club Whitford Wexford
Kitchen Supplier of the Year
- Karl Cullen Fitted Furniture
- Kerlogue Kitchen Centre
- O’ Leary Design
- MD Kitchens
- Mooney Kitchens
- Darren Langrell Furniture
Oil Company of the Year
- Glen Fuels
- Bates Oil
- Oil
- Newline Oil
- Campus Oil
Creche of the Year
- Bright Start Crèche
- Rainbow Childcare
- Murrintown Community Childcare
- Little Treasures Crèche
- Junglebox Childcare Centre
Optician of the Year
- Jennings Opticians
- Vision Care Opticians
- Brendan Foley Optician
- Martin Crowe Opticians
- Byrnes Opticians
Hair Stylist of the Year
- Donna Smith – Inspire Hairdressing
- Maeve Halford – Halfords Hair Salon
- Joyce Breen – Glamourize Hair Design
- David Greene – Salon Diva
- Natasha Newe – Newe U Hair Design
Hair Salon of the Year
- Black Amber Hair Salon
- Saints Colour Specialist & Beauty
- Lloyds Hair
- H2O Creative Hair
- Streetz Ahead Hair Salon
- Salon Diva
- Blondies Hair and Beauty Certified Organic Salon
Beautician of the Year
- Grace O’ Rourke – Beauty with Grace
- Denise Bennett White – Denises Beauty Clinic
- Lyndsey Doyle – Lynden Beauty
Beauty Salon of the Year
- Finishing Touches
- Diva Nail and Beauty
- Beauty with Grace
- Tranquillity Spa, Clayton Whites Hotel
- Denises Beauty Clinic
Boutique of the Year
- La Crème Boutique
- Essée Boutique
- Fifth Avenue
- Lulu’s Boutique
- Liz Collins Boutique
- Ottiva Boutique
Grocery / Convenience Store of the Year
- Greene’s Daybreak Clonroche
- Newline Stores, Clonard
- Cullens Gala, Adamstown
Supermarket of the Year
- O’ Reilly’s Supervalu , Bunclody
- Pettitt’s Supervalu, Gorey
- Wallaces Supervalu, Wellingtonbridge
- Pettitt’s St. Aidan’s Supervalu
- Centra, Campile