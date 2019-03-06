South East Radio €21,000 Bingo Jackpot

There’s no easier way to win cash than by playing South East Radio Bingo in the comfort of your own home. Everyday there is a chance to win a €300 cash prize and next Jackpot Tuesday you could win a minimum of €21,000 which will be increased by €500 every week until won OR when it reaches a maximum of €25,000.
Get your book today for just €4 from one of the hundreds of stockists across County Wexford.
Simply pick up a bingo book at one of the South East Radio Stockists around the county. Listen in for your daily numbers at 10.00am, 12.00 noon, 5pm and 7pm.
Advertisement