UP TO 70 SHEEP PUT DOWN AFTER RECENT SPATE OF DOG ATTACKS

A warning is going out to dog owners across County Wexford as up to 70 sheep had to be put down in the county over the past week.

This was due to a number of dog attacks where sheep are at their most vulnerable at lambing time.

The most severe was where two dogs attacked sheep in a shed outside Enniscorthy.

4 sheep were killed in that incident while another 30 were injured.

Wexford IFA are asking dog owners to make sure their animals are tied up at night to help keep the sheep safe.

