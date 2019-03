The price of the average three-bed semi in County Wexford rose by 2.8% to €185,000 in the past year, according to a national survey carried out by Real Estate Alliance.

However Wexford prices were static in the first three months of this year, the survey found.

The survey concentrates on the actual sale price of the typical stock home, the three-bed semi detached house

