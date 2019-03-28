WEXFORD TOWNS COULD BENEFIT FROM NEW TOURISM FUNDING

Up to 62 towns across the country are set to benefit from their share of €15.5 million.

Failte Ireland has launched a new investment scheme aimed at spreading the benefits of the tourism industry across rural Ireland.

Local Authorities will be able to bid for between a quarter and half a million euro to create ‘destination towns’ in their area.

Junior Minister Paul Kehoe has called on Wexford County Council to apply for funding of up to €500,000.

CEO of Failte Ireland and Wexford man Paul Kelly says the funding can be used to enhance public spaces, or for art displays and signage.

Local Fianna Fail councillor Michael Sheehan says New Ross and Enniscorthy should be prioritised for this funding boost.

