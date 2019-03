Young witnesses to a crush that killed three teenagers outside a St Patrick’s Day disco in Co. Tyrone won’t face police action for being underage.

Officers and prosecutors have made the promise to try to get more teenagers to come forward to speak about the tragedy.

The victims, Lauren Bullock and Morgan Barnard, who were both 17, and 16-year-old Conor Currie died after the crush at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on Sunday night.

