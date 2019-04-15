15 MONTH OLD BOY DIES AFTER FALLING DOWN STAIRS IN CLONROCHE

A 15 month old baby boy has died in Clonroche.

Baby Shea Joyce from Castleboro was found unresponsive at the foot of the staircase in the family home around lunchtime yesterday.

It’s believed the may have fallen down the stairs sustaining serious injuries.

Despite efforts to save him he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai were called to the scene but quickly established the death was a tragic accident which could not have been foreseen.

The baby is the youngest in a family of four and assistance is being provided to his grieving family.

